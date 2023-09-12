Barclays Initiates Coverage of Blue Bird (BLBD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Bird is 29.45. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 34.00% from its latest reported closing price of 21.98.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Bird is 1,020MM, a decrease of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 32,915K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Securities holds 7,805K shares representing 24.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,530K shares, representing a decrease of 22.10%.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,172K shares representing 12.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,868K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 41.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 79.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,321K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing a decrease of 22.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,238K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,688K shares, representing a decrease of 278.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 65.44% over the last quarter.

Blue Bird Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

