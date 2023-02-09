Barclays Initiates Coverage of AutoZone (AZO) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of AutoZone with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for AutoZone is $2,688.28. The forecasts range from a low of $1,868.50 to a high of $2,992.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $2,424.36.

The projected annual revenue for AutoZone is $17,392MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual EPS is $127.12, an increase of 3.29%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,156K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 579K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 529K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 64.11% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 519K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 22.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1980 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoZone. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZO is 0.51%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 19,649K shares. The put/call ratio of AZO is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Autozone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts.

