Barclays Initiates Coverage of Amedisys (AMED) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

On March 13, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Amedisys with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.86% Upside

As of March 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is $111.34. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.86% from its latest reported closing price of $82.56.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is $2,413MM, an increase of 8.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.33.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,803K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,613K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,760K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 81,854.24% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,526K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,136K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 68.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 183.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,083K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 18.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMED is 0.19%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 36,707K shares. The put/call ratio of AMED is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amedisys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

