Barclays Initiates Coverage of Air Lease Corp - (AL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Air Lease Corp - (NYSE:AL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.51% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Lease Corp - is 53.86. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.51% from its latest reported closing price of 38.33.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 8.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease Corp -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AL is 0.34%, a decrease of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 125,746K shares. The put/call ratio of AL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,625K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 87.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,284K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,176K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares, representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 10.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,723K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,721K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 90.88% over the last quarter.

Air Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

