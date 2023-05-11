Barclays Initiates Coverage of Agilent Technologies (A) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is 166.32. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 29.88% from its latest reported closing price of 128.06.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 7,130MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

Agilent Technologies Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 received the payment on April 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $128.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 1.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.43%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 305,309K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,408K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 16.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,304K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,478K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 16.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,971K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,825K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,907K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,868K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 84.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,707K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,315K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 47.38% over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

