Barclays Initiates Coverage of Advance Auto Parts (AAP) with Underweight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Advance Auto Parts with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.67% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is $169.15. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.67% from its latest reported closing price of $151.47.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is $11,502MM, an increase of 3.83%. The projected annual EPS is $13.56, an increase of 73.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Declares $1.50 Dividend

Advance Auto Parts said on November 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $151.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 24.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,247,267 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636,189 shares, representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,043,636 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,183,593 shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,980,111 shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102,110 shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 5.76% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 2,284,313 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869,799 shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 15.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,790,428 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783,836 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 3.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AAP is 0.2277%, a decrease of 7.5813%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 68,969K shares.

Advance Auto Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.