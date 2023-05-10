Barclays Initiates Coverage of 10x Genomics Inc - (TXG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of 10x Genomics Inc - (NASDAQ:TXG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics Inc - is 54.80. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of 53.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics Inc - is 623MM, an increase of 16.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.24%, an increase of 46.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 104,722K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,754K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,602K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 49.66% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,155K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 3,207K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 21.80% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,059K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 65.02% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 3,005K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

See all 10x Genomics Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.