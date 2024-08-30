Barclays Initiates Coverage of Nuvalent (NUVL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Nuvalent (NasdaqGS:NUVL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent is $105.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $85.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.40%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 68,410K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 19,991K shares representing 33.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,572K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,697K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,549K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 27.36% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,925K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuvalent, Inc. is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, Nuvalent develops innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs.

