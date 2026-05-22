Barclays Initiates Coverage of Newmont (NEM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.68% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Newmont is $144.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.96 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.68% from its latest reported closing price of $108.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Newmont is 12,631MM, a decrease of 49.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an decrease of 473 owner(s) or 20.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.28%, an increase of 36.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 952,356K shares. The put/call ratio of NEM is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 70,727K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 37,807K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 35,999K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,780K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,265K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,011K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 38.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,570K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,865K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 85.84% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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