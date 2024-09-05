Barclays Initiates Coverage of MetLife (MET) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of MetLife (NYSE:MET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for MetLife is $86.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $77.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MetLife is 73,141MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,131 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET is 0.26%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 621,498K shares. The put/call ratio of MET is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 56,353K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,509K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 2.28% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 40,686K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,178K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,593K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,655K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,956K shares , representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 88.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,139K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,279K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET by 84.99% over the last quarter.

Metlife Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

