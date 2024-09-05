Barclays Initiates Coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MET.PRF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MET.PRF) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MET.PRF is 0.65%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.22% to 9,033K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,825K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,904K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,669K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 3.33% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 823K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 11.33% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 3.80% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing a decrease of 134.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MET.PRF by 56.43% over the last quarter.

