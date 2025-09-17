Barclays Initiates Coverage of Merus N.V. (MRUS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Merus N.V. (NasdaqGM:MRUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.55% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $93.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.55% from its latest reported closing price of $66.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is 110MM, an increase of 96.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.57%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 81,252K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,282K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares , representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 48.04% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,001K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,727K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718K shares , representing a decrease of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,525K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,473K shares , representing a decrease of 26.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,385K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 22.50% over the last quarter.

