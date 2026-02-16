Barclays Initiates Coverage of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of McGrath RentCorp (NasdaqGS:MGRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.46% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for McGrath RentCorp is $149.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $144.43 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.46% from its latest reported closing price of $117.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for McGrath RentCorp is 795MM, a decrease of 14.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in McGrath RentCorp. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 11.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRC is 0.23%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 27,780K shares. The put/call ratio of MGRC is 9.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 2,067K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 945K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 900K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 837K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 28.12%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 792K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 5.24% over the last quarter.

