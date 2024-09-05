Barclays Initiates Coverage of Marsh & McLennan Companies (WBAG:MMCO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Marsh & McLennan Companies (WBAG:MMCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMCO is 0.41%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 518,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,631K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,132K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMCO by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,308K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,952K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMCO by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,672K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,221K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMCO by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,561K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,448K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMCO by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,646K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMCO by 1.23% over the last quarter.

