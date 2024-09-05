Barclays Initiates Coverage of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.89% Downside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $229.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.01 to a high of $252.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.89% from its latest reported closing price of $231.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Companies is 23,558MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMC is 0.41%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 518,129K shares. The put/call ratio of MMC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,631K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,132K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,308K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,952K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,672K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,221K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,561K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,448K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,646K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marsh McLennan is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

