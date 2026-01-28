Barclays Initiates Coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:MDGL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.80% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is $619.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $507.02 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.80% from its latest reported closing price of $500.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 1,134MM, an increase of 53.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -15.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.37%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 26,738K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,142K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,994K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paulson holds 1,908K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares , representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,843K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing a decrease of 18.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 54.26% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,833K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 9.35% over the last quarter.

