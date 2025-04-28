Barclays Initiates Coverage of Macy's (BMV:M) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Macy's (BMV:M) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy's. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.09%, an increase of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 339,100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,003K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,641K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 7.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,273K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,335K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 7,838K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,211K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 52.85% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 7,311K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 6.41% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,137K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,362K shares , representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 19.68% over the last quarter.

