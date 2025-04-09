Barclays Initiates Coverage of Lineage (LINE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Lineage (NasdaqGS:LINE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.93% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lineage is $72.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.93% from its latest reported closing price of $54.72 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINE is 0.31%, an increase of 36.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.30% to 92,445K shares. The put/call ratio of LINE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 11,637K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,292K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498K shares , representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 1.03% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 3,754K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 72.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 129.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,233K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing an increase of 47.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 47.12% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,099K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 44.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINE by 46.18% over the last quarter.

