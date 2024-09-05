Barclays Initiates Coverage of Lincoln National (LSE:0JV3) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Lincoln National (LSE:0JV3) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lincoln National is 33.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 GBX to a high of 39.91 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of 32.15 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln National is 19,978MM, an increase of 47.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JV3 is 0.16%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 140,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,037K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,781K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JV3 by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,434K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,326K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JV3 by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,571K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,277K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JV3 by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,221K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JV3 by 53.71% over the last quarter.

