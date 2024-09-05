Barclays Initiates Coverage of Lincoln National (LNC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.24% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lincoln National is $33.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.24% from its latest reported closing price of $31.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln National is 19,653MM, an increase of 44.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNC is 0.16%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 140,991K shares. The put/call ratio of LNC is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,037K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,781K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,434K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,326K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,571K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,277K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,221K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 53.71% over the last quarter.

Lincoln National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

