Barclays Initiates Coverage of Lincoln National Corporation - Preferred Stock (LNC.PRD) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Lincoln National Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:LNC.PRD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNC.PRD is 0.71%, an increase of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.95% to 7,907K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC.PRD by 6.41% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 855K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC.PRD by 2.19% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 532K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing a decrease of 26.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC.PRD by 16.42% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC.PRD by 11.39% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 408K shares. No change in the last quarter.

