Barclays Initiates Coverage of Kohl's (KSS) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is $7.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of $7.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 18,161MM, an increase of 11.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32, a decrease of 26.07% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.09%, an increase of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 142,252K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,181K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 33.46% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,938K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 88.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 393.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,914K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,931K shares , representing a decrease of 61.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 58.72% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,134K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 26.51% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,807K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Kohl`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kohl's Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

