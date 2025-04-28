Barclays Initiates Coverage of Kohl's (BMV:KSS) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Kohl's (BMV:KSS) with a Underweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,181K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 33.46% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,938K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 88.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 393.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,914K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,931K shares , representing a decrease of 61.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 58.72% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,134K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 26.51% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,807K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.