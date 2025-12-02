Barclays Initiates Coverage of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $359.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $323.20 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of $323.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is 25,172MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.30%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 52,565K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,110K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,766K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 16.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,546K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,525K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 6.34% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,179K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 11.05% over the last quarter.

