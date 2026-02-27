Barclays Initiates Coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:JAZZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.42% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is $223.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from its latest reported closing price of $188.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 4,097MM, a decrease of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 136 owner(s) or 13.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAZZ is 0.28%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 72,259K shares. The put/call ratio of JAZZ is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,667K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 34.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,456K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 24.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,891K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,819K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing an increase of 62.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 235.06% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,706K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

