Barclays Initiates Coverage of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Janux Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:JANX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.60% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Janux Therapeutics is $79.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 241.60% from its latest reported closing price of $23.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Janux Therapeutics is 2MM, an increase of 287.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janux Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JANX is 0.16%, an increase of 27.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 72,217K shares. The put/call ratio of JANX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,190K shares representing 18.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,460K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 76.57% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,920K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 30.05% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,525K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares , representing a decrease of 44.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 46.22% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,144K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 82.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 318.77% over the last quarter.

