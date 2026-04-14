Barclays Initiates Coverage of Janus Living (JAN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Janus Living (NYSE:JAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Living. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 98.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAN is 0.00%, an increase of 96.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.97% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perpetual holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.