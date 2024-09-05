Barclays Initiates Coverage of Jackson Financial (JXN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.68% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial is $81.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.68% from its latest reported closing price of $84.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial is 6,646MM, an increase of 48.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.28%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 76,480K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 3,813K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 4.74% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,949K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares , representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,370K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 2,209K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares , representing a decrease of 16.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 88.86% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 2,175K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

