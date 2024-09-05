Barclays Initiates Coverage of Jackson Financial Inc. - Preferred Stock (JXN.PRA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Jackson Financial Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:JXN.PRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN.PRA is 0.41%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 7,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,085K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN.PRA by 1.71% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 910K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN.PRA by 1.92% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 815K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN.PRA by 11.83% over the last quarter.

GIBAX - Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund A-Class holds 472K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 449K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN.PRA by 15.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

