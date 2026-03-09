Barclays Initiates Coverage of ITT (ITT) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of ITT (NYSE:ITT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.08% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for ITT is $221.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $155.99 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from its latest reported closing price of $186.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ITT is 3,365MM, a decrease of 14.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is an decrease of 301 owner(s) or 26.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITT is 0.18%, an increase of 29.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.39% to 85,006K shares. The put/call ratio of ITT is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,797K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,538K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,431K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 88.96% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,625K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,615K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,301K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares , representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 86.42% over the last quarter.

