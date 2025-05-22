Barclays Initiates Coverage of Intuitive Machines (LUNR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Intuitive Machines (NasdaqGM:LUNR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.94% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines is $15.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.94% from its latest reported closing price of $11.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Machines is 584MM, an increase of 168.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 27.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.27%, an increase of 32.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.57% to 53,302K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 4,068K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares , representing an increase of 71.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 11.23% over the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 2,949K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,541K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 189.26% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,190K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 97.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 277.18% over the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 2,113K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

