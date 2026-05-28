Barclays Initiates Coverage of Immunome (IMNM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Immunome (NasdaqCM:IMNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.62% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Immunome is $35.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.62% from its latest reported closing price of $22.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immunome is 10MM, an increase of 158.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 18.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.26%, an increase of 21.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.16% to 122,211K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,364K shares representing 14.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,422K shares , representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 35.43% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,559K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,718K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,788K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,685K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,732K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares , representing an increase of 80.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,430K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.