Barclays Initiates Coverage of Hudbay Minerals (HBM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hudbay Minerals is $30.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.15 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of $24.74 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Hudbay Minerals is 1,674MM, a decrease of 29.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudbay Minerals. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 19.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBM is 0.28%, an increase of 41.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.96% to 315,145K shares. The put/call ratio of HBM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 30,607K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,143K shares , representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 21,905K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,641K shares , representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 18.30% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 17,732K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,463K shares , representing an increase of 29.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 40.51% over the last quarter.

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 15,886K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,536K shares , representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,009K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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