Barclays Initiates Coverage of Henry Schein (HSIC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Henry Schein (NasdaqGS:HSIC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is $78.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of $72.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 13,497MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,086 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.25%, an increase of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 147,735K shares. The put/call ratio of HSIC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 15,652K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,833K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,462K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,209K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,253K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 91.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,732K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 89.78% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,512K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,559K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.