Barclays Initiates Coverage of HEICO (LSE:0J46) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of HEICO (LSE:0J46) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for HEICO is 240.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 185.88 GBX to a high of 277.84 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of 240.29 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for HEICO is 2,893MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEICO. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J46 is 0.28%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 48,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,742K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 33.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,115K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 24.88% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,888K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,501K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares , representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 64.74% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,426K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 19.67% over the last quarter.

