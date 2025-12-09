Barclays Initiates Coverage of HealthEquity (HQY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of HealthEquity (NasdaqGS:HQY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.69% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for HealthEquity is $124.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 34.69% from its latest reported closing price of $92.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HealthEquity is 1,201MM, a decrease of 6.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31, a decrease of 6.05% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthEquity. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.40%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 114,905K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,308K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,101K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 3.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,822K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,655K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,196K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 55.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,129K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares , representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 91.20% over the last quarter.

