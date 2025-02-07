Barclays Initiates Coverage of Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.77% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hawaiian Electric Industries is $10.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.77% from its latest reported closing price of $9.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hawaiian Electric Industries is 3,844MM, an increase of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HE is 0.08%, an increase of 42.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.45% to 138,389K shares. The put/call ratio of HE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 15,000K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 5,696K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,206K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares , representing an increase of 32.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HE by 49.67% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,087K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 96.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HE by 3,080.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,120K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,775K shares , representing an increase of 32.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HE by 45.40% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is the largest supplier of electricity in the state of Hawaii, supplying power to 95% of Hawaiis population through its electric utilities: Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited.

