Barclays Initiates Coverage of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (HIG.PRG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:HIG.PRG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG.PRG is 0.65%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 3,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,325K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 0.13% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 573K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 1.84% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 283K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 21.21% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF holds 222K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIG.PRG by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.