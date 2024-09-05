Barclays Initiates Coverage of Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.80% Upside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hartford Financial Services Group is $119.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.36 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.80% from its latest reported closing price of $116.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hartford Financial Services Group is 24,570MM, a decrease of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hartford Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIG is 0.29%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 312,833K shares. The put/call ratio of HIG is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,003K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,928K shares , representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,306K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,376K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,457K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,210K shares , representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,591K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,522K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,470K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIG by 50.48% over the last quarter.

Hartford Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity.

