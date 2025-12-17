Barclays Initiates Coverage of Hancock Whitney (HWC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Hancock Whitney (NasdaqGS:HWC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney is $72.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.89% from its latest reported closing price of $65.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hancock Whitney is 1,643MM, an increase of 14.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWC is 0.20%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 99,102K shares. The put/call ratio of HWC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,791K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,628K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,227K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 47.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,189K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,171K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.