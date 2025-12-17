Barclays Initiates Coverage of Hancock Whitney Corporation - Corporate Bond (HWCPZ) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Hancock Whitney Corporation - Corporate Bond (NasdaqGS:HWCPZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney Corporation - Corporate Bond is $26.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.30 to a high of $28.76. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of $23.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hancock Whitney Corporation - Corporate Bond is 1,643MM, an increase of 14.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWCPZ is 0.11%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 546K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWCPZ by 9.85% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 269K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWCPZ by 4.87% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 121K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWCPZ by 7.00% over the last quarter.

GPRF - Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWCPZ by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.