Barclays Initiates Coverage of Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.39% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Insurance Group is $22.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.39% from its latest reported closing price of $19.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Insurance Group is 1,981MM, a decrease of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Insurance Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HG is 0.09%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 37,885K shares. The put/call ratio of HG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnitude Capital holds 15,097K shares representing 26.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 14,189K shares representing 24.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,997K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HG by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,988K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HG by 18.04% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,084K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HG by 36.99% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,032K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares , representing an increase of 38.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HG by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.