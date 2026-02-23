Barclays Initiates Coverage of H2O America (HTO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of H2O America (NasdaqGS:HTO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.74% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for H2O America is $62.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.74% from its latest reported closing price of $55.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for H2O America is 903MM, an increase of 12.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in H2O America. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 14.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTO is 0.13%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 37,044K shares. The put/call ratio of HTO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,853K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,713K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares , representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 33.03% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,446K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 56.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,016K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 907K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing a decrease of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 3.41% over the last quarter.

