Barclays Initiates Coverage of Group 1 Automotive (GPI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.32% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is $502.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $424.20 to a high of $561.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.32% from its latest reported closing price of $391.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 18,197MM, a decrease of 19.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is 0.30%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 16,224K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 755K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 568K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 492K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 415K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 6.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 317K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 7.94% over the last quarter.

