Barclays Initiates Coverage of Gossamer Bio (GOSS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 28, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Gossamer Bio (NasdaqGS:GOSS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 264.29% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gossamer Bio is $9.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 264.29% from its latest reported closing price of $2.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gossamer Bio is 56MM, an increase of 27.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gossamer Bio. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 14.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOSS is 0.12%, an increase of 25.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 189,487K shares. The put/call ratio of GOSS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 18,093K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 17,050K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,350K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 37.20% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 8,056K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,764K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 6,130K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

