Barclays Initiates Coverage of Gildan Activewear (GIL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gildan Activewear is $44.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.98 to a high of $49.37. The average price target represents an increase of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of $42.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gildan Activewear is 3,618MM, an increase of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gildan Activewear. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIL is 0.36%, an increase of 22.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 122,669K shares. The put/call ratio of GIL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 9,370K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,946K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 8,773K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,328K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,970K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,842K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 62.53% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 5,633K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,637K shares , representing a decrease of 71.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 38.84% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,103K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,008K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIL by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Gildan Activewear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GoldToe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.