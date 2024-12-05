Barclays Initiates Coverage of Generac Holdings (GNRC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.23% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $180.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of $182.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is 4,741MM, an increase of 14.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRC is 0.23%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 62,391K shares. The put/call ratio of GNRC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,917K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,805K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,576K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 12.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,427K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

