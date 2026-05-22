Barclays Initiates Coverage of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is $70.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.04 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of $62.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is 27,218MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an decrease of 466 owner(s) or 19.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.28%, an increase of 27.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 1,353,823K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 93,403K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Fisher Asset Management holds 65,090K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,881K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 42,346K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,301K shares , representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 64.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 40,842K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,177K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 35,319K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,354K shares , representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 82.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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