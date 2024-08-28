Barclays Initiates Coverage of Franklin Resources (LSE:0RT6) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Franklin Resources (LSE:0RT6) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.22% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Franklin Resources is 23.94 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21.32 GBX to a high of 27.44 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.22% from its latest reported closing price of 20.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Resources is 8,113MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RT6 is 0.19%, an increase of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 285,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Power Corp of Canada holds 32,222K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,869K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,985K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,147K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,398K shares , representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 91.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,691K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,566K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 23.49% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 7,443K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,037K shares , representing a decrease of 128.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 63.34% over the last quarter.

