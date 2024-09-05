Barclays Initiates Coverage of Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Fidelis Insurance Holdings (NYSE:FIHL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.44% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fidelis Insurance Holdings is $21.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.44% from its latest reported closing price of $18.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelis Insurance Holdings is 2,423MM, an increase of 12.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelis Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 13.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIHL is 1.07%, an increase of 42.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.67% to 81,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVC Management Holdings II holds 15,782K shares representing 13.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,506K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIHL by 30.28% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners III GP holds 9,802K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,494K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIHL by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Pine Brook Road Advisors holds 7,210K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,454K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIHL by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Travelers Companies holds 7,202K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,445K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIHL by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners IV GP holds 4,708K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares , representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIHL by 0.14% over the last quarter.

